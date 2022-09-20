Dodgers activate Tyler Anderson off paternity list

Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated 15-game winner Tyler Anderson off the paternity list Tuesday, hours ahead of his scheduled start in the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers optioned right-hander Andre Jackson to Triple-A Oklahoma City. The Dodgers also recalled right-hander Ryan Pepiot from Triple-A to serve as the 29th player for the twin bill.

Anderson and his wife welcomed their third child, a son, over the weekend. He brings a 15-3 record and 2.62 ERA into his 26th start of the season.

Pepiot is expected to see action in Game 1 of the doubleheader in relief of Michael Grove, who started for the Dodgers.

Jackson has appeared in two games for the Dodgers this season, without a decision or having allowed a run in 2 2/3 innings.

–Field Level Media