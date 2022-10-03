Dodgers activate Tony Gonsolin, option Andre Jackson

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated right-handed pitcher Tony Gonsolin from the 15-day injured list and optioned right-handed pitcher Andre Jackson to Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of Monday’s home game against the Colorado Rockies.

Gonsolin, 28, is set to throw three innings in tonight’s game after missing five weeks with right forearm tightness, having been on the injured list since Aug. 29.

He completed multiple bullpen sessions and a simulated game before making one rehab start with Oklahoma City, allowing two hits and striking out two in two innings on Sept. 27.

Prior to his injury, the All-Star was having a dominant season on the mound, leading the National League at the time with a 2.10 ERA and notching a 16-1 record with a 3.33 FIP and 0.87 WHIP over 23 starts.

Originally selected by the Dodgers in the ninth round of the 2016 draft, Gonsolin is in his fourth season with the team, boasting a combined 26-6 record with a 2.49 ERA (75 ER, 270 2/3 IP) and 264 strikeouts in 58 games.

Jackson, 26, pitched four innings in Sunday’s game against the Rockies, giving up two runs on four hits while striking out three and walking two. He has a record of 0-0 this season with a 1.86 ERA (2 ER, 9 2/3 IP).

The move to option Jackson comes just one day after he was recalled when Michael Grove went on the IL with a left knee contusion. This is the sixth time Jackson has been optioned, though five have happened since the May 2 date when the league started enforcing the new minor league options limit.

–Field Level Media