Los Angeles Dodgers activate pitcher Blake Treinen from IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated right-hander Blake Treinen from the 60-day injured list Friday after he missed nearly five months with shoulder inflammation.

The veteran reliever last pitched on April 14 and has made seven rehab appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City in the past month, allowing three runs on eight hits with nine strikeouts in six innings of work.

To make room on the roster, the Dodgers designated right-hander Jake Reed for assignment. Reed, 29, was credited with his first career save Tuesday night — against the Mets, who had waived him last month.

Reed made two appearances with the Dodgers, pitching two scoreless innings. For the season, he is a combined 1-0 with a 7.36 ERA in 11 innings (10 appearances) for the Dodgers and Mets.

Treinen is in his ninth major league season, third with the Dodgers, after spending time with the Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics. He is a combined 36-31 with a 2.87 ERA with 503 strikeouts and 79 saves in 447 appearances.

