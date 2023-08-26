Diamondbacks RHP Zach Davies returns to face Reds

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks activated veteran right-hander Zach Davies off the injured list to start Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds and optioned right-hander Justin Martinez to Triple-A Reno.

Davies, 30, has been out for just over a month with lower back inflammation. He also spent seven weeks on the injured list earlier this season with a strained left oblique.

On the season, Davies is 1-5 in 12 starts with a career-worst 7.38 ERA, giving up 47 earned runs in 57 1/3 innings.

Martinez, 22, made his major league debut July 7 and has a 14.63 ERA and one save in nine relief appearances for Arizona.

–Field Level Media