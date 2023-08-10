Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly exits game with leg cramp vs. Dodgers

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly departed Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning with an apparent leg injury.

The team later announced that Kelly left with a right leg cramp.

After throwing his second pitch of the inning to Chris Taylor, Kelly appeared gimpy and Arizona manager Torey Lovullo and a trainer hustled to the mound.

After a discussion, Kelly departed and was replaced by right-hander Kevin Ginkel.

Part of Arizona’s concern lies in the fact that Kelly recently missed a month due to a blood clot in his right calf. He was activated on July 25 and Tuesday’s start was his fourth since being reinstated from the 15-day injured list.

Kelly allowed six hits and struck out two before exiting in what was a scoreless tie at the time. He was charged with two walks, the second coming when Ginkel threw two balls to Taylor to complete the at-bat.

Kelly, 34, remains 0-10 all-time against the Dodgers in 15 career starts.

