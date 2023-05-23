Devin McCourty joins NBC’s Sunday night pregame show

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty joined NBC Sports’ Sunday night pregame show, “Football Night in America,” as a studio analyst, the network announced Tuesday morning.

McCourty is no stranger to the world of television, having served as an analyst on CBS’ “NFL Today” last year while still an active player. He also was a guest host on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” earlier this year.

McCourty, 35, announced his retirement on March 10.

“I’m excited to be a rookie on the best team in America again,” McCourty said. “I’m very grateful for this opportunity from NBC Sports to learn from great individuals, chase new goals and provide viewers with my thoughts on the biggest games every week.”

McCourty’s twin brother, Jason, joined NFL Network last year.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Devin McCourty had 971 tackles, 35 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries while starting all 205 career games in which he played with the Patriots. He was selected by New England with the 27th overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media