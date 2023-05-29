Devin Booker reportedly prefers 1 name to be Phoenix Suns’ next head coach

When it comes to who will be the next Phoenix Suns head coach, it seems the team’s incumbent superstar, Devin Booker, has a preferred choice among the field of candidates.

The Phoenix Suns are in the midst of a huge moment in the franchise’s history. After six straight losing seasons and a bit of a rebuild, the team has been one of the powerhouses of the Western Conference over the last three seasons.

They reached the NBA Finals in 2021 and have been viewed as a title contender in the two seasons since. However, in making a blockbuster trade for future Hall-of-Famer Kevin Durant in February, and with a new owner in Matt Ishbia, there is a very different expectation around the team. That is why head coach Monty Williams was the first casualty of the Phoenix Suns’ disappointing Game 6 blowout loss in the semifinals of the NBA Playoffs.

Despite being a major element of the franchise’s turnaround and a season removed from winning the NBA Coach of the Year award, Williams was sent packing two weeks ago. Now, the organization must find its sixth head coach over the last decade and one that can finally take the franchise to the championship-promised land.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker reportedly wants Kevin Young to be next head coach

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

That is why title-winning head coaches like Nick Nurse, Doc Rivers, and Frank Vogel are all reportedly top candidates for the position despite all being available after getting dismissed from their previous job in the last year. However, despite their resumes, none of them are the preferred choice for Phoenix Suns franchise face Devin Booker.

Last week, NBA insider Marc Stein revealed on his Substack page that when it comes to the team’s next head coach, assistant coach Kevin Young “has received a strong endorsement from Suns star Devin Booker” during the process of finding a new head coach. Stein also added that Young is also viewed as a “serious candidate” for the job around the league as well.

It is unclear if that is because of Booker’s endorsement, but if previous history is any indication, a top star’s opinion can have a major influence when it comes to an organization’s decision on coaches.

Young has been an assistant, and then associate head coach for the Phoenix Suns over the last three seasons — all winning seasons for the team. That followed a four-year stint as an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers.