NBA insider gives major update on potential Phoenix Suns trade for Clippers coach Ty Lue

The Phoenix Suns are very interested in Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue, however, an NBA insider cast some major doubt on a potential trade for the veteran coach this summer.

The NBA is becoming much like the NFL where the standard for head coaches is very high and the turnover at the position is as constant as it has ever been. After the Atlanta Hawks chose to dismiss Nate McMillan during the season, there have been five more head coaches that have been fired or not retained.

Nick Nurse and Stephen Silas losing their roles with the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets, respectively, was not completely shocking and had been rumored before the eventual moves. However, the Phoenix Suns firing Monty Williams was a decision that stunned many around the NBA. Since he was only a year removed from winning the Coach of the Year award, and it came two years after leading the team to the NBA Finals.

Now, the organization is looking for a replacement to take over a team with extremely lofty aspirations after trading for future Hall-of-Famer Kevin Durant in February and pairing him with superstar scorer Devin Booker. Well, there is one coach who has experience in a similar difficult position and the Phoenix Suns are reportedly interested in his services.

Los Angeles Clippers not expected to trade Ty Lue to Phoenix Suns or any other team this summer

Ty Lue had the difficult task of taking over the 2015-2016 Cleveland Cavaliers. However, he succeeded despite huge goals and pressure to help lead the team to their first and only NBA title. The Phoenix Suns seem to believe he can do the same for them, unfortunately, he is currently the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers.

There have been rumblings the team could attempt to make a rare NBA head coach trade. However, a new report from SNY NBA insider Ian Begley pours some cold water on the idea. On Friday, he reported that “multiple people with knowledge of current coaching searches expect Lue to remain with the Clippers and not be a viable option for any current openings.”

Ty Lue is under contract for one more season with the Los Angeles Clippers, and while there had been rumblings this week the team would be open to moving him, those might be more rumors than actual facts.