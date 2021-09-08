Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers has Tommy John surgery

Jul 6, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers (34) reacts after reaching third base in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday and will be out of action into the 2022 season.

Rogers, 26, has not played in a game for the Tigers since July 18. He was batting .239 with six home runs and 17 RBIs in limited time this season and in 73 career games, he is a .182 hitter with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs.

While he has yet to prove himself offensively, Rogers did throw out 57 percent of base stealers this season and has thrown out 47 percent in parts of two big league seasons.

“Jake went from being a player who was penciled into the plans here to somebody who firmly entrenched himself into what we’re doing going forward,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said.

–Field Level Media