Detroit Pistons re-sign Hamidou Diallo to 2-year deal

May 14, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo (6) goes to the basket on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons re-signed restricted free agent Hamidou Diallo to a two-year deal worth $10.4 million, ESPN reported Thursday.

A combo shooting guard/small forward, Diallo joined the Pistons after a mid-season trade in 2020-21.

Diallo, 23, finished the season with averages of 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 52 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Pistons.

Diallo was selected in the second round of the 2018 draft by the Brooklyn Nets and flipped to OKC.

