Derek Jeter blasted by former MLB owner over wild issue

New York Yankees legend and Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter is no stranger to criticism. Now, he’s facing it from a former MLB owner over something Jeter did with the Miami Marlins.

Jeter, age 49, has been criticized in the past for his actions as the Marlins’ CEO. The five-time World Series champion joined the Marlins’ organization in 2017, becoming a partial owner in the franchise and becoming the first Black CEO in MLB history.

Derek Jeter stats: .310/.377/.440, .817 OPS, 3,465 hits, 260 home runs, 1,311 RBI

Jeter’s group bought the Marlins for $1.2 billion from Jeffrey Loria, immediately making sweeping changes to business and baseball operations. However, it appears a decision that Jeter helped make regarding the aesthetics of the ballpark that bothered Loria the most.

Speaking to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Loria disclosed that he still has an issue with the fact that Jeter helped decide to remove the home run sculpture that sat behind the fence in center field.

“Jeter came in and destroyed the ballpark, Destroying public art was a horrible thing to do.” Jeffrey Loria on Derek Jeter’s decision to remove Miami Marlins” home-run sculpture

The assertion that Jeter ‘destroyed the ballpark and destroyed a piece of public art is a strong stance considering the sculpture is still in Miami. After it was removed from inside the stadium, the new Marlins’ ownership group relocated it in 2018 to a spot outside the stadium.

Loria expressed his strong attachment to the sculpture, sharing his belief that it was symbolic of Miami and represented the city’s culture and style. He also is displeased that it’s been left outside, where it could decay over time.

“I asked the artist about getting it back, and I told him I would help him find a new home for it. He didn’t want to get involved. Now it will rot outside where it is… condemned to neglect and outdoor decay.” Jeffrey Loria on the removed Miami Marlins home-run sculpture

Without the sculpture, LoanDepot Park ranks 15th in our MLB stadium rankings. If it was ever placed back inside the stadium, the Marlins’ ballpark would drop considerably further.