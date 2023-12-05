Deontay Wilder next fight: ‘Bronze Bomber’ returns on Dec. 23 in Saudi Arabia

Credit: USA Today Network

The Deontay Wilder next fight news has arrived and the former WBC heavyweight king will be back in action days before Christmas on a jam-packed card that will take place in the Middle East.

Who will Deontay Wilder next fight be against?

After a destructive first-round drubbing of Robert Helenius in October of last year, the “Bronze Bomber” has finally booked his long-awaited return to the ring. The heavyweight star is set to face veteran Joseph Parker on a card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia that will also feature fellow megastar Anthony Joshua.

How to watch Wilder vs. Parker on Dec. 23

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker will take place on a Dec. 23 card in Saudi Arabia

The fight will air exclusively on DAZN

The event will kick off at 2 PM ET

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker preview

After over a year away and several failed attempts at booking a matchup with Anthony Joshua, Wilder is back in December against Joseph Parker. A 36-fight veteran who has victories over Andy Ruiz and Derek Chisora on his resume as well as 23 wins by knockout.

The threat: There is little doubt that Wilder will be a massive favorite in his fight on Dec. 23. He has just two losses during his 47-fight career and both came to the man many feel is the best heavyweight in the sport, Tyson Fury.

Nevertheless, Parker is a very serious threat since he has knockout power and a great deal of experience. Plus, with the American closing in on 40, his sometimes sloppy fighting style could get even more risky as his reflexes slow down with age in a bout against an opponent that is seven years younger.

What a win sets up: Nothing is a guarantee when it comes to boxing fight booking, but a win for both Wilder and Fury this month should set the stage for a dream fight between two of the best heavyweights of this era in 2024.

The bottom line: While it might not be the fight that Wilder fans wanted, his being back in action is big since he has had such a limited schedule over the last few years. The “Bronze Bomber” won’t be around much longer so fans need to appreciate his fights when they happen.

What makes Deontay Wilder so popular?

Over a 15-year career, Wilder has built a reputation as one of the greatest boxers of his generation. And while he was not able to lay claim to being called the very best of his time in failing to defeat Tyson Fury, he will still go down as one of the most feared power punchers fight sports has ever seen.

Deontay Wilder record : 43-2-1(42 knockouts)

: 43-2-1(42 knockouts) Deontay Wilder height: At 6-foot-7, Wilder is one of the tallest champions in boxing history

At 6-foot-7, Wilder is one of the tallest champions in boxing history Deontay Wilder weight: The native of Alabmana often weighs well over 210-pounds when he arrives to venues on fight night

The native of Alabmana often weighs well over 210-pounds when he arrives to venues on fight night Wilder won his first heavyweight belt (WBC) when he beat Bermane Stiverne by unanimous decision in 2015

He has scored knockouts or referree stoppages in all but three of the 12 title fights he has taken part in

Fury is the only fighter to ever defeat Wilder, and the Englishman and Stiverne are the only competitors to ever make it to the scorecards against the heavyweight star

Wilder actually started his fighting career much later than normal and did not seriously get into the sport until he was 20 years old

The lanky heavyweight won a bronze medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics

“The Bronze Bomber” is one of the most famous fighers in the world and many are curious on “Who is Deontay Wilder wife?” Well the pugilist is not officially married but long-time girlfriend Telli Swift is his fiancee

What is Deontay Wilder’s net worth?

The measure of a fighter often comes down to the money they’ve made throughout their career. Deontay Wilder’s net worth is believed to be $30 million as of 2023.