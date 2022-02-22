Dennis Schroder’s contract won’t be bought out by Houston Rockets

Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

It seems that the Houston Rockets NBA trade deadline acquisition of Denis Schroder won’t be a temporary marriage, and they are not expected to agree to a buyout before the March 1 deadline.

With the trade deadline in the rearview, many NBA contenders are looking towards the contract buyout deadline for options to improve their team’s playoff prospects with an influx of affordable veteran talent.

One move made during the Feb. 10 trade deadline was a swap between the Rockets and Boston Celtics that brought 11-year veteran Schroder to Houston. The move surprised many since the Rockets are currently in last place in the Western Conference and own the third-worst record in the league at 15-43.

Dennis Schroder will remain with Houston Rockets for the rest of the season

Dennis Schroder is on course to finish the season in Houston, league sources say.



Neither the Rockets nor Schroder favor a buyout, sources say, with a March 1 deadline looming for any buyout candidate leaguewide to be released to ensure playoff eligibility with his next team. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 22, 2022

Schroder seemed a logical choice to be bought out of his deal so he could hit free agency and help a team in their playoff run. However, NBA reporter Marc Stein tweeted on Tuesday that the 17th pick in the 2013 draft will actually be staying put. As neither side is interested in a buyout.

Over 49 games in Boston this season, the German-born player averaged 14.4 PPG, 3.3 REB, and 4.2 AST per game. For his career, Schroder has averaged 14.3 PPG, 2.9 REB, and 4.7 rebounds. He signed with the Celtics as a free agent in August.

The Rockets return from the NBA All-Star break to face the Orlando Magic on the NBA Games Today schedule Friday.