Delon Wright becomes 11th Hawks player in COVID protocols

The Atlanta Hawks’ injury report for Monday night’s game against the visiting Chicago Bulls swelled to 13 players with guard Delon Wright entering COVID-19 protocols.

Wright is one of 11 Hawks in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, along with John Collins, Sharife Cooper, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Wes Iwundu, Jalen Johnson, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu, Lou Williams and Trae Young.

Solomon Hill (hamstring) and De’Andre Hunter (wrist) are also out of commission for the Hawks.

Wright, 29, is averaging 3.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists through 30 games (three starts) this season, his first campaign with Atlanta and seventh in the NBA.

