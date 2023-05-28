Defiant sneak into OWL Spring Stage’s West knockout phase

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Defiant swept the Vegas Eternal 3-0 on Sunday to clinch the last berth in the Overwatch League Spring Stage’s West Region knockout bracket.

The Defiant improved to 3-5, tied for eighth place with the New York Excelsior and the San Francisco Shock, who both lost their matches on Sunday. All three teams are headed to the knockout stage, as the top 10 teams out of the 13 East clubs earned spots.

The Boston Uprising (6-2) downed the Shock 3-1, and the Vancouver Titans (4-4) defeated the Excelsior 3-1.

In the other match on the last day of West Region qualifying, the Washington Justice (5-3) rolled to a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Gladiators (5-3).

The Defiant topped the Eternal 2-0 on Lijiang Tower, 3-2 on Blizzard World and 5-4 on Shambali Monastery.

The Uprising jumped on top of the Shock by taking Nepal 2-0 and Hollywood 2-1. San Francisco extended the match with a 2-1 win on Havana, but Boston sealed its victory by claiming Colosseo 1-0.

The Excelsior opened with a 2-0 win on Antarctic Peninsula before the Titans took the next three maps: 6-4 on Hollywood, 1-0 on Shambali Monastery and 1-0 on New Queen Street.

The Justice got past the Gladiators 2-0 on Antarctic Peninsula, 1-0 on Hollywood and 3-1 on Shambali Monastery.

The West Region Spring Stage knockouts will run from Thursday through Saturday.

Overwatch League Spring Stage Knockouts, West Region qualifying with match record, map differential:

1. Atlanta Reign, 8-0, plus-22

2. Houston Outlaws, 7-1, plus-14

3. Florida Mayhem, 6-2, plus-12

4. Boston Uprising, 6-2, plus-10

5. Washington Justice, 5-3, plus-5

6. Los Angeles Gladiators, 5-4, plus-1

7. Vancouver Titans, 4-4, plus-2

8. Toronto Defiant, 3-5, minus-3

9. New York Excelsior, 3-5, minus-3

10. San Francisco Shock, 3-5, minus-9

11. London Spitfire, 2-6, minus-8

12. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-8, minus-20

13. Vegas Eternal, 0-8, minus-23

–Field Level Media