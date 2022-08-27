Defiant lead series of sweeps in Summer Showdown qualifying

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sweeps were the order of the day in three matches in West region qualifying for the Overwatch League Summer Showdown on Saturday.

The Toronto Defiant sit in third place in the standings after their 3-0 win over the Boston Uprising. The Houston Outlaws and Los Angeles Gladiators also posted sweeps.

The Defiant began their match with a 2-1 win on Oasis, followed by a 3-1 victory on Hollywood and a 2-1 clincher on Circuit Royal.

The Outlaws dropped the Vancouver Titans into fourth place with their sweep. It began with a 2-0 victory on Busan-Uat, continued 3-2 on Hollywood and wrapped 3-2 on Circuit Royal.

The Gladiators kept the Paris Eternal as the only West team without a point, or even a map win, in the qualifier. Their match began with a 2-0 win on Nepal, continued 3-2 on Midtown and concluded 2-1 on Circuit Royal.

Qualifiers continue Sunday with five matches:

East

–Guangzhou Charge vs. Philadelphia Fusion

–Shanghai Dragons vs. Chengdu Hunters

West

–London Spitfire vs. Washington Justice

–Atlanta Reign vs. Houston Outlaws

–Dallas Fuel vs. Florida Mayhem

Overwatch League Summer Showdown standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 5-0, +12, 5 points

2. Dallas Fuel, 4-0, +7, 4

3. Toronto Defiant 4-1, +6, 4

4. Vancouver Titans, 3-2, +3, 3

5. Washington Justice, 2-2, +4, 2

6. London Spitfire, 2-2, +2, 2

7. Atlanta Reign, 2-2, +1, 2

8. Houston Outlaws, 2-2, 0, 2

9. Los Angeles Gladiators, 1-4, -3, 1

10. Florida Mayhem, 1-2, -4, 1

11. New York Excelsior, 1-3, -7, 1

12. Boston Uprising, 1-4, -9, 1

13. Paris Eternal, 0-4, -12, 0

East

1. Seoul Dynasty, 4-0, +12, 4 points

2. Shanghai Dragons, 3-0, +8, 3

3. Chengdu Hunters, 2-1, +2, 2

4. Philadelphia Fusion, 1-2, -4, 1

5. Guangzhou Charge, 1-2, -5, 1

6. Hangzhou Spark, 1-3, -6, 1

7. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-4, -7, 0

–Field Level Media