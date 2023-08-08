DE Trey Flowers reunites with Patriots

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Free agent defensive end Trey Flowers signed a contract to return to the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed for Flowers, who spent his first four seasons with the Patriots after being selected by the club in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He then signed a five-year, $90 million contract with the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2019 campaign.

Flowers, who will turn 30 on Aug. 16, recorded four tackles in four games last season with the Miami Dolphins.

A two-time Super Bowl champion with New England, Flowers has totaled 265 tackles, 31.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 79 career games (64 starts) with the Patriots, Lions and Dolphins.

–Field Level Media