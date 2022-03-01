Dayana Yastremska wins 3-hour match after fleeing Ukraine

Aug 30, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in action against Angelique Kerber of Germany in a first round match on day one of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Four days after fleeing her native Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, Dayana Yastremska won a three-hour, five-minute thriller over Romania’s Ana Bogdan, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (7) Tuesday in the first round of the Open 6eme Sens Metropole in Lyon, France.

“This win, compared to what’s going on in my country, is nothing,” Yastremska said after saving two match points and 11 of 16 overall break points to keep her match going.

France’s Caroline Garcia earned a big upset on her home turf Tuesday, taking down No. 1 seed Camila Giorgi of Italy 5-7, 6-4, 6-0. A Lyon resident, Garcia capitalized on Giorgi’s 12 double faults, saved four of six break points and broke Giorgi’s serve five times in six opportunities.

Other winners Tuesday were second seed Sorana Cirstea of Romania, seventh seed Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium, eighth seed Shuai Zhang of China, Tamara Korpatsch of Germany, Martina Trevisan of Italy and Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands.

–Field Level Media