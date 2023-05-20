NFL agent David Canter’s lawyer says alleged bribes to teams were ‘banter’, insider reveals alleged text

The NFL Players Association is investigating player agent David Canter following allegations that he offered bribes to teams to incentive them to pick his clients during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Canter, one of the most well-known NFL agents, is the president of football for GSE Worldwide. He represents some of the highest-paid NFL players, including Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, Canter’s client list included reen Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed, a second-round pick, and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Desjuan Johnson, who was a seventh-round pick. While the NFLPA has commented on the investigation since the report first broke, there are developments regarding the matter.

Related: NFLPA investigating David Canter for allegedly offering bribes to teams

Attorney Mitchell Schuster, one of Canter’s representatives, released a statement on Friday saying that Canter’s messages to team executives were “playful banter” and his industry colleagues viewed them as “made in jest.”

“It has been publicly reported that the NFLPA is investigating David Canter for so-called ‘bribery’ attempts during the NFL draft. Although we preferred to address this matter in a private fashion, the leak of the NFLPA’s investigation has compelled us to publicly respond.

Mitchell Schuster, David Canter’s attorney, on NFLPA investigation into bribery allegations

The defense comes a week after Canter’s other attorney, Adam Kenner, denied any wrongdoing and said he expects the matter to be resolved quickly. While Canter’s attorneys are now focused on arguing his messages were meant as jokes, there appears to be some evidence suggesting otherwise.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk was provided one of the text messages Canter allegedly sent to team executives during the 2023 NFL Draft.

“If you draft [name of client] in [number of round] I will send you and your family to my wife and our investment properties.” Alleged text sent by NFL agent David Canter sent to multiple team executives

The NFL executive who shared the text with Florio said Canter then followed it up by sending him a link to what appeared to be made for the investment properties Canter’s family owns.

While the NFL hasn’t publicly commented on the matter nor indicated if it will investigate it, the players’ union is still looking into the accusations. Based on Canter’s history, which includes previous discipline from the NFLPA for multiple incidents, he could be subject to further action if the inquiry determines he violated articles of the NFLPA’s Regulations for Contract Advisors.