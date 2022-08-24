Dash name Alex Singer as first GM in team history

Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Dash named former National Women’s Soccer League player Alex Singer as the first general manager in franchise history on Wednesday.

She will assume the job on Sept. 6. In her role, she will oversee all soccer operations.

Most recently, she worked at Octagon, a global sports agency, where she managed and represented players and advised top female athletes about brand development and marketing partnerships.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the Dash as the first general manager of the team,” Singer, 34, said in a news release. “I am thrilled to align with the Club’s core values and humbled at the opportunity to return to the league at such a transformational time. I am excited to build on the foundation to become the best women’s soccer club in the world, competing at championship levels for years to come.”

Singer played pro soccer for seven years and was selected No. 8 overall by the Washington Freedom in 2009 in the first women’s professional soccer draft. She also played in Germany’s Bundesliga, Australia’s W-League, Sweden’s Damallsvenskan and Norway’s Toppserien.

–Field Level Media