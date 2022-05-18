Dallas Stars sign forward Fredrik Olofsson

Credit: Reuters-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars signed forward Fredrik Olofsson to a one-year, $750,000 contract on Wednesday.

Olofsson, who turns 26 years old later this month, spent the past two seasons in the Swedish Hockey League. He also played for Sweden in the Olympics this year.

In his past two seasons, Olofsson had 28 goals and 48 assists in 100 games with Oskarshamn IK.

The Chicago Blackhawks drafted Olofsson in the fourth round (No. 98 overall) in 2014. He returned to Sweden after failing to reach a contract agreement with the team.

