Dallas Cowboys expected to spend $295 million on AT&T Stadium upgrades

Many would agree that the Dallas Cowboys already have one of, if not the best, stadiums in the NFL. While it still feels like new, construction on AT&T Stadium wrapped up in May of 2009.

While AT&T Stadium is primarily known for being home of the Cowboys football team, it also serves as host to several popular events, such as musical performances, boxing, and supercross, and even is set to host multiple matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The retractable-roof stadium has many purposes, but it is also 13 years old, and it seems the Cowboys are now looking to invest in some renovations to keep it up to date with the other state-of-the-art facilities around the league.

Originally having a construction cost of roughly $1.3 billion, now the Cowboys are looking at spending another $295 million toward upgrading the arena. According to Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal, the renovations won’t be an overhaul in the sense of appearance. Instead a large chunk of the change is headed toward technology upgrades.

Having hosted a Super Bowl back in 2011, team owner Jerry Jones doesn’t seem pleased with having just one to this point. He wants more. Perhaps these renovations, in addition to being able to show off his world-class stadium during the FIFA World Cup can help the Cowboys land another Super Bowl in the near future.

Dallas Cowboys hope to pay for AT&T Stadium renovations from NFL’s shared revenue

Some might wonder how the Cowboys plan to come up with such a hefty amount to pay for such planned upgrades. Their goal is to ask the rest of the NFL for approval by using the typical revenue earned from shared gate revenue — or the profit from what each stadium around the league generates weekly from ticket sales and concessions during the season.

This is a common tactic for paying off such planned renovations, so there aren’t expected to be any hiccups in the Cowboys’ way.

Yet, the team is also asking for the league to waive their usual debt limit per team, which stands at $600 million. Both of these matters are expected to be addressed during the ‘Special League Meeting’, which is held from Dec. 13-14 in Irving, Texas.

