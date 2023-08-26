Daewood Davis stretchered off field as Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars game is suspended

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

A scary situation unfolded in the fourth quarter of the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars game in Duval Saturday night.

Undrafted Dolphins rookie wide receiver Daewood Davis suffered a serious injury after a hit, eventually leaving the field on a stretcher.

Daewood Davis injury. Praying he’s ok pic.twitter.com/eAhIZGKKGM — Andrew (@AndrewFazzolare) August 27, 2023

Immediately after Davis was brought off the field in a stretcher, the Dolphins and Jaguars jointly announced that the game had been suspended. The good news here is that the rookie was conscious and has movement in all of his extremties as he was brought to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville.

“Our guys are hurting but relieved to hear Davis has movement in his extremities,” Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said after the game.

This represents the second NFL preseason game of the summer to be suspended after a player had to be taken off the field in a stretcher. It’s never a good thing to see things like this happen, especially in the context of a meaningless game.

Daewood Davis starred for Western Kentucky over the past two seasons after transferring from Oregon. The Hollywood, Florida native and former three-star recruit put up 63 receptions for 872 yards and seven touchdowns a season ago.

We’ll have further updates as they become available.