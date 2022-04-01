fbpx
Published April 1, 2022

D-backs pitcher Merrill Kelly signs 2-year extension

Jul 11, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced a two-year contract extension Friday for right-hander Merrill Kelly.

The extension covers the 2023 and 2024 seasons and includes a club option for 2025. ESPN reported the deal was worth $18 million.

Kelly, 33, was 7-11 with a 4.44 ERA in 27 starts last season, striking out 130 batters in 158 innings.

He is 23-27 with a 4.27 ERA in 64 starts over three seasons with the Diamondbacks. Kelly pitched in the minors for five seasons (2010-14) and in the Korean Baseball Organization for four seasons (2015-18) before joining Arizona as a free agent in December 2018.

–Field Level Media

