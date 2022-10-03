Cut by Commanders, Landon Collins could reunite with Giants

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Former Commanders safety Landon Collins is set for a free-agent visit and workout with his other old team on Monday.

Collins said he was scheduled to visit the New York Giants.

The Giants have been hit hard by injuries in the secondary and Collins might be a turnkey fill-in as a hybrid safety and linebacker, which became a need when strong safety Julian Love (concussion) left Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Drafted 33rd overall out of Alabama by the Giants in 2015, Collins was a three-time Pro Bowl selection in New York.

Collins, 28, joined Washington at the end of his rookie contract in 2018 free agency with a six-year, $84 million contract.

He was released in final roster cuts by the Commanders in September.

In three seasons with the Commanders, Collins battled injuries and played in 38 total games. He hasn’t played a full season since 2016.

Collins has 676 career tackles with 11 interceptions, 10 sacks and seven forced fumbles in 94 games.

–Field Level Media