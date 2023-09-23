Cubs place RHP Brad Boxberger (forearm) on 15-day IL

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs recalled right-hander Keegan Thompson from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday and placed right-hander Brad Boxberger on the 15-day injured list with a forearm strain.

Boxberger, 35, is now out for the remainder of the regular season, with the Cubs (80-74) trying to use the last eight games of the regular season to lock down a playoff spot.

In 22 relief appearances with Chicago this season, Boxberger is 0-1 with a 4.95 ERA.

Over 19 relief appearances in 2023, Thompson is 2-2 with a 4.71 ERA, with just four of those appearances since the end of May.

–Field Level Media