Cubs LHP Drew Smyly placed on bereavement list

The Chicago Cubs scratched left-hander Drew Smyly from his Tuesday night start against the visiting Chicago White Sox and placed him on the bereavement list.

It wasn’t immediately known what prompted the move. Smyly is required to miss at least three games before he can return.

The Cubs will open the contest with right-hander Scott Effross as part of a bullpen game.

Chicago also recalled right-hander Robert Gsellman from Triple-A Iowa and designated left-hander Locke St. John for assignment.

Smyly is 1-2 with a 2.79 ERA in four starts this season. The 32-year-old is in his first campaign with the Cubs and is 47-41 with a 4.15 ERA in 221 appearances (138 starts) over nine seasons with seven teams.

