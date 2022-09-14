Cubs call up infielder Jared Young for first time

Credit: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Chicago Cubs called up infielder/outfielder Jared Young to the major leagues for the first time Wednesday, one day after outfielder Rafael Ortega was lost for the season with a fractured left ring finger.

Young, 27, was the Cubs’ 15th-round draft pick in 2017. He was batting .228 with a .723 OPS and 16 home runs with 57 RBIs in 108 games at Triple-A Iowa.

Ortega, 31, was injured on a bunt attempt in Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. He was batting .241 with a .689 OPS and had seven home runs with 35 RBIs in 118 games with the Cubs this season. In six major league seasons with five teams, he is a .250 hitter with 21 home runs and 101 RBIs in 364 games.

–Field Level Media