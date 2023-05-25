Cubs activate Kyle Hendricks to make first MLB start since July

Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks was activated from the injured list to start Thursday night’s game against the New York Mets.

It is Hendricks’ first major league outing since last July due to a capsular tear in his pitching shoulder.

Hendricks is the lone remaining member of the Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship team. He led the National League with a 2.13 ERA that season.

Hendricks, 33, made five rehab starts at Triple-A Iowa, going 2-1 with a 5.75 ERA in 20 1/3 innings.

The 33-year-old veteran is 87-61 with a 3.46 career ERA in 223 games (222 starts) since breaking in with Chicago in 2014.

The Cubs optioned infielder Nick Madrigal to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move. The 26-year-old is batting .247 with nine RBIs in 34 games.

–Field Level Media