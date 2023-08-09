Coyotes owner considering Mesa for franchise’s future home

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo has executed a letter of intent to purchase land in Mesa for a potential arena for the club.

“The Coyotes remain committed to building the first privately funded sports facility in Arizona history and ensuring the Valley as the club’s permanent home,” the team said in a statement. “In addition to this property in Mesa, the club will continue to explore other potential sites in the East Valley.

“We appreciate the tremendous support that we have received from many communities, elected officials, and community leaders who have expressed their desire to see the Coyotes remain in the Valley permanently. We would also like to thank NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly for their steadfast support of the club’s efforts to find a permanent arena solution and for their recognition that Arizona is a tremendous hockey market.”

Arizona Sports reported Tuesday that the Coyotes are hoping to have a new arena in place for the start of the 2026-27 season. The team also is considering Phoenix and Scottsdale.

In May, voters in Tempe rejected the Coyotes’ entertainment district and arena proposal.

The Coyotes will continue to play their home games for the upcoming season at Arizona State’s 5,000-seat Mullett Arena.

