Coyotes’ Antoine Roussel (lower body) out 6 weeks

Dec 6, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Arizona Coyotes left wing Antoine Roussel (26) waves to the crowd as he is recognized for his time playing with the Dallas Stars during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Coyotes forward Antoine Roussel will be sidelined six weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Roussel sustained the injury in Arizona’s 8-5 victory against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Frenchman has recorded six points (three goals, three assists) in 47 games this season. He has 195 points (84 goals, 111 assists) in 601 career games with the Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks and Coyotes.

Also on Tuesday, the Coyotes recalled forward Hudson Fasching from Tucson of the American Hockey League.

Fasching, 26, has yet to record a point in seven games with the Coyotes this season. He has 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 35 games in the AHL.

