Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup won’t go on PUP list

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup, recovering from a torn ACL sustained early this year, will not be placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list to open the season.

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Wednesday he expects Gallup to be on the 53-man roster, despite tearing his left ACL on Jan. 2. Further, Gallup had surgery in February.

That means Gallup would be eligible to play in Week 1 as opposed to missing the first four games of the season.

“We just don’t want to do anything that would put him in some kind of category that would limit us from getting him in the first game,” Jones told reporters.

Jones also said he likes the receiver corps as is, saying there’s no room on the roster to add another receiver. He noted the emergence of rookie Jalen Tolbert, the Cowboys’ third-round pick in this year’s draft. Tolbert sits atop the depth chart at wideout with CeeDee Lamb and Gallup.

Nobody expects Gallup to be ready for Week 1, not even Gallup.

“That’s not a reasonable possibility,” Gallup said last month.

Gallup, 26, sustained his injury in Dallas’ 25-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in the penultimate game of the 2021 season.

He finished with 35 catches for 445 yards and two touchdowns in nine games last season.

Gallup has 193 receptions for 2,902 yards and 15 scores in 55 career games (43 starts) since being selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Colorado State.

The Cowboys gave Gallup a five-year, $57.5 million extension in March, including a $10 million signing bonus.

–Field Level Media