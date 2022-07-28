Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup does not expect to play in Week 1

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is progressing in his recovery from a torn ACL, but that doesn’t mean he will be ready for the team’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11.

“That’s not a reasonable possibility,” Gallup said on Thursday.

Gallup, 26, sustained his injury in Dallas’ 25-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Jan. 2 and underwent surgery to repair his left knee the following month.

He finished with 35 catches for 445 yards and two touchdowns in nine games last season.

Gallup has 193 receptions for 2,902 yards and 15 scores in 55 career games (43 starts) since being selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media