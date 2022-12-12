Cowboys sign veteran WR T.Y. Hilton

Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

An out-of-work wide receiver signed on the dotted line with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, but it wasn’t Odell Beckham Jr.

Four-time Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton, who spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Colts, signed with Dallas on Monday afternoon. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Sunday night he was keeping the door open for the franchise to add Beckham, but it’s not clear if the Hilton deal shifts the team’s thinking.

Hilton, 33, was a third-round pick in 2012.

He has not played this season but caught 23 passes for 331 yards with three touchdowns in 2021, when he missed seven games. Hilton had multiple injuries — ankle, quadriceps, calf — over his final two seasons.

A Pro Bowl pick from 2014-17, Hilton posted five 1,000-yard seasons with Indianapolis and compiled 9,691 career receiving yards, which ranks third behind Reggie Wayne and Marvin Harrison.

The Cowboys activated veteran James Washington for the first time last week in a win over the Houston Texans and also have Noah Brown, who made two significant plays in the second half to help Dallas avoid an upset loss to Houston.

–Field Level Media