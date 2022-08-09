Dallas Cowboys sign kicker Brett Maher

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys signed Brett Maher and released fellow kicker Jonathan Garibay on Tuesday.

Maher, who played for Dallas from 2018-19, will now compete with Lirim Hajrullahu for the starting job.

Maher, 32, was one of four kickers who worked out for the Cowboys at training camp on Tuesday morning.

He has made 77.4 percent of his field-goal attempts (65-of-84) and 96.3 percent of his PATs (78-of-81) in 37 games with the Cowboys and New Orleans Saints (2021).

Maher set the Dallas franchise record with a 63-yard field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 20, 2019.

In March, the Cowboys released veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein, who made 29-of-35 field goals and 42-of-48 extra-points last season. Zuerlein signed with the New York Jets.

–Field Level Media