Cowboys QB Dak Prescott requires hand surgery, will miss multiple weeks

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will require surgery on his right hand, forcing him to miss multiple weeks.

Prescott left Sunday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters after the game that the 29-year-old quarterback will need to have a joint above the thumb on his throwing hand surgically repaired.

“I thought I jammed it,” Prescott said. “I’ve hit my hand on helmets or bodies a lot in my career and never really had anything, maybe a jammed finger. I thought that’s what it was. The next play, I realized I couldn’t grip the ball. I let the sideline know … I came in and got X-rays and things are different.”

Prior to exiting, Prescott completed 14 of 29 passes for 134 yards and threw one interception. Cooper Rush took over under center, throwing for 64 yards on 7-for-13 passing as Dallas lost 19-3.

Rush will be the starting quarterback until Prescott returns.

In seven seasons with the Cowboys, Prescott has compiled 22,217 passing yards and has thrown for 143 touchdowns. He is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and was the 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Prescott also had a setback during the 2020 season, sustaining an ankle injury in Week 5 against the New York Giants that held him out for the remainder of the season.

“It’s very disappointing. But injuries happen,” Prescott said. “I can’t necessarily control it. It’s just unfortunate. Obviously, I’m going to miss some time and not be there for my team. That’s what hurts more than anything.”

