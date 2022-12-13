Cowboys’ Jerry Jones claims Odell Beckham Jr. ‘isn’t ready to play’

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. was not ready to play football in the estimation of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Jones and the Cowboys signed 10-year veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday, one week after the team hosted Beckham in hopes of reaching a deal for the rest of the season and beyond.

Jones said Tuesday in an interview with 105.3 FM in Dallas that Beckham “isn’t ready to play right now.” Jones said the Cowboys have interest in Beckham when he’s ready to suit up, but believes that might not happen until spring 2023.

Beckham is recovering from a torn ACL, a knee injury he has had before.

In Hilton, Jones said the Cowboys have a “receiver that the defense will have to honor.”

The former Colts’ deep threat hasn’t played this season and found little interest as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. He missed seven games in 2021 due to multiple leg injuries.

Hilton could play Sunday at Jacksonville, when Jones said he expects offensive tackle Tyron Smith to return from surgery and make his season debut.

“As I see it right now, he’ll be playing Sunday,” Jones said of Smith, whose return would coincide with the loss of right tackle Terence Steele (torn ACL) to a season-ending injury.

