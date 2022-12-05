Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown out for rest of season

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys starting cornerback Anthony Brown ruptured his Achilles in Sunday’s game and is out for the rest of the season.

Brown, 28, was injured in the third quarter of the Cowboys’ 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. The seven-year veteran had three tackles and one pass defensed before exiting.

On the good news front, eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Tyron Smith will return to practice this week.

Brown, who started all 12 games for Dallas this season, had 42 tackles and seven passes defensed. He has nine career interceptions in 94 games (69 starts), all for the Cowboys.

“I’m sick for him,” owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Sunday after the game. “He’s had an outstanding career. Boy, he’s brought it up by the boot strap, and he, to me, is what a young player working hard, really having the right stuff, can become who’s not a No. 1 draft pick. I’m sick for him and sick for us.”

The Cowboys selected Brown in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.

Smith suffered an avulsion fracture of his left knee — the hamstring tendon behind the knee separated from the bone — in August and required surgery. The team originally hoped to have him back by Thanksgiving.

Smith, 31, is a two-time All-Pro. In 11 seasons with the Cowboys, he has started all 144 games he has played. Neck surgery cost him all but two games in 2020, and ankle injuries and time on the COVID list limited him to 11 games last year.

