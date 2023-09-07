Cowboys add LT Tyron Smith (ankle) to injury report

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Left tackle Tyron Smith was added to the injury report by the Cowboys on Thursday, leaving Dallas without both starters on the left side of the offensive line.

The Cowboys play the New York Giants on Sunday night and Smith could still be ready despite missing practice with an ankle injury.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that left guard Tyler Smith, limited to work with trainers this week, should be available Sunday night. McCarthy said Tyler Smith plans to practice Saturday and would be ready to start a day later.

Tyron Smith, 32, has played 17 total games the past three seasons due to injuries. He played in four regular-season games in 2022, returning late in the season from a training camp injury.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was intercepted twice in his only game versus New York in 2022. But he has won 10 starts in a row against the Giants with a TD-to-INT ratio of 22-5.

Safety Donovan Wilson (calf) missed practice Thursday because of a “positive personal matter,” McCarthy said.

Defensive end Sam Williams (toe) was limited to working with the rehab group.

–Field Level Media