CONCACAF Champions League: Rapids lose first leg on late goal

Nov 25, 2021; Commerce City, CO, USA; Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough (22) cools off with a water bottle during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Karel Espino scored in the 89th minute to lift Guatemalan club Comunicaciones to a 1-0 win over the Colorado Rapids in their first match of the CONCACAF Champions League on Thursday night in Guatemala City.

The contest was the opener of a two-game, total-goal series. The second leg is scheduled for Wednesday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, the Rapids’ home stadium in Commerce City, Colo.

Espino broke the scoreless tie with a right-footed shot from outside the box assisted by Jose Contreras’ free kick. The shot beat Colorado goalkeeper William Yarbrough in the top left corner.

The Rapids failed to get a shot on goal, while Yarbrough only needed to make one save prior to allowing Espino’s game-winner.

