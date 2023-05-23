Commissioner Roger Goodell close to extension through 2027

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL owners are finalizing terms of a contract extension with commissioner Roger Goodell.

Goodell tipped his hat to owners huddled in Eagan, Minn., for two days to discuss league business and rules changes.

“It’s not extended today. That’s for sure,” Goodell said of his pending contract extension with a focus on league-wide matters.

There was no approval of the sale of the Washington Commanders at the meeting, but Goodell said owners are ready to approve Josh Harris’ bid to buy the franchise from Daniel Snyder

“We’ll work as quickly as we can. We’ll do the thorough job as a committee that we need to do, and we’ll approve it when it’s ready,” Goodell said.

As for his own wages and contract, Goodell has “no doubt” a contract extension will get done, as Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay told media outlets on Tuesday.

“There’s definitely progress being made,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said.

Up for discussion at future meetings is whether owners move forward with the idea of separating powers of the commissioner into multiple roles. Irsay said there was energized conversation again at the just-completed huddle about how to split the role into a CEO for business-related matters and another who serves as NFL commissioner.

“It is something that has come up,” Goodell said. “It’s a healthy discussion to have.”

Irsay said the new contract would “apparently” be Goodell’s last as he plans for retirement. But Irsay added good health and a desire to return could bring the two sides back to the negotiating table for another extension in a few years.

The new deal for Goodell, reportedly heavy on incentives, is expected to be the most lucrative for any commissioner in any sports, ESPN reported in March. Goodell reportedly made $63.9 million per year in 2020 and 2021.

This would be the fourth extension for Goodell since he took over for Paul Tagliabue in September 2006. The previous extensions were 2009, 2012 and 2017.

–Field Level Media