Commanders sign linebacker Khaleke Hudson to roster

The Washington Commanders signed linebacker Khaleke Hudson to the active roster on Friday.

A fifth-round draft pick by Washington in 2020, Hudson was one of the team’s final roster cuts and signed to the practice squad. He has played 30 career games (three starts) and has 24 tackles and two quarterback hits.

Hudson, 24, is taking the roster spot of rookie cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, who was placed on injured reserve Friday with a knee injury. Castro-Fields, 23, has appeared in two games and played 19 snaps — 13 of them on special teams.

The Commanders also signed defensive back Troy Apke to the practice squad. Apke, 27, was a fourth-round pick by Washington in 2018. He was released in training camp, signed to the practice squad and released again on Oct. 5.

In his Washington career, Apke has appeared in 50 games (nine starts) and has 68 tackles, four passes defensed and an interception.

