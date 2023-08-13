Commanders sign former Giants tight end Kaden Smith

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Washington Commanders added to their depth at tight end on Sunday by signing former New York Giants player Kaden Smith.

Smith, 26, played from 2019-21 for the Giants, totaling 52 receptions for 413 yards and three touchdowns in 33 games (22 starts).

A sixth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2019, Smith was waived that September and claimed by the Giants, who waived him in March 2022 after he failed a physical. Smith signed with the Indianapolis Colts in May and was waived on Aug. 1.

The Commanders sought another tight end with veteran Logan Thomas sidelined by a calf injury. Thomas, 32, has battled a series of injuries in his career, including to his calf that cost him three games last season.

The Washington roster also includes tight ends John Bates, Cole Turner, Curtis Hodges and Brandon Dillon.

In a corresponding move, the Commanders released punter Colby Wadman, who signed with the team last week while longtime punter Tress Way dealt with a back injury. Wadman, 28, punted four times for a 45.5-yard average in the preseason opener Friday at the Cleveland Browns.

