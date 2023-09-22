Commanders rule out TE Logan Thomas (concussion)

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas will miss Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills due to a concussion, head coach Ron Rivera confirmed Friday.

Thomas was hit in the helmet by Broncos safety Kareem Jackson after catching a 4-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of a 35-32 Week 2 win at Denver. Jackson was ejected from the game but avoided a suspension.

Thomas, 32, started the first two games this season and caught six of 11 targets for 65 yards and a touchdown.

He has 170 catches for 1,571 yards and 13 scores in 80 career games (44 starts) with the Arizona Cardinals (2014), Buffalo Bills (2017-18), Detroit Lions (2019) and Washington.

Second-string tight end John Bates and backups Cole Turner and Curtis Hodges figure to see larger roles Sunday when the Commanders (2-0) host the Bills (1-1).

–Field Level Media