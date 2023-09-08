Commanders place WR/PR Dax Milne on IR

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders placed wide receiver/punt returner Dax Milne on injured reserve Friday and signed defensive end William Bradley-King to the roster.

Milne, 24, has been dealing with a groin injury. He did not participate in practice on either Wednesday or Thursday and will miss at least the first four games for the Commanders.

Milne has totaled 15 catches for 120 yards with one touchdown in 28 games since being selected by Washington in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU. He also serves as the Commanders’ primary punt returner.

Bradley-King, 25, initially was released by Washington last month.

He has totaled seven tackles and a half-sack in four games since being selected by the Commanders in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media