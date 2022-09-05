Commanders name Ryan Kerrigan assistant D-line coach

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders named former standout Ryan Kerrigan their new assistant defensive line coach on Monday.

Kerrigan, 34, retired at the end of July but decided to continue hanging around with the team and working with the players to see if coaching was something he wanted to do.

“Coaching is something I want to explore because I just feel like I love the environment too much. I love the football building environment. I love being around the guys too much. And I love being able to impart some of the things I’ve learned over the past 11 years on people,” Kerrigan said then, at his retirement press conference.

A first-round pick in 2011, he earned four Pro Bowl selections, collected 95.5 sacks and started 139 consecutive games with Washington.

Kerrigan retired with 457 tackles (120 for losses), 149 quarterback hits, 95.5 sacks, 26 forced fumbles and three interceptions (all returned for touchdowns) in 172 games (143 starts) with Washington and Philadelphia (2021).

The Commanders fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III last month and promoted assistant defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina to fill the role.

–Field Level Media