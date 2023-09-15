Commanders’ Chase Young cleared to play vs. Broncos

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young has been cleared to make his season debut Sunday against the host Denver Broncos, coach Ron Rivera said Friday.

Young sustained a stinger after just four plays in the Commanders’ preseason opener versus the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 11. He sat out Washington’s 20-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the season opener.

“Obviously, we have to be smart because it is his first introduction to full contact, full-speed contact other than what he had in practice this week,” Rivera said. “And he had a very good week — the young man has worked his tail off. I think he’s done the things that they’ve needed to see, so that’s the real big positive for us going forward.”

Rivera noted that Young likely will be on a pitch count versus the Broncos.

Young, 24, tore his right ACL in November 2021. He missed the final eight games that season and sat out the first 14 games in 2022 while recovering from the injury.

The 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has posted 75 tackles, 17 quarterback hits, nine sacks and three fumble recoveries in 27 career games (26 starts). He was selected with the second overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

