Commanders activating RB Brian Robinson off NFI list

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., fully recovered from gunshot wounds in late August, is being activated off the non-football injury (NFI) list Monday, with the team hopeful he’ll be available to play in Week 5.

The Commanders have 21 days to place him on the active roster or leave him on the NFI list. He has been medically cleared and will return to practice Wednesday.

Coach Ron Rivera said he’s “optimistic” that Robinson will be available Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Meanwhile, rookie wideout Jahan Dotson will not be available against the Titans. Rivera said Dotson is dealing with a hamstring injury and will miss one to two weeks.

Robinson, 23, was released from the hospital on Aug. 28 after being treated for multiple gunshot wounds in an attempted robbery.

A third-round pick, Robinson rushed for 57 yards on 14 carries with one touchdown in the preseason. He added two catches for 15 yards.

As a senior at Alabama in 2021, Robinson rushed for 1,343 yards with 14 touchdowns for the national title runner-up.

Dotson caught three passes for 43 yards and a TD in Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He has 12 catches for 152 yards and four TDs in four games (three starts) on the season.

