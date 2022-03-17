Combate Global to break norms of top MMA promotions and use open scoring for upcoming events

In a departure from the norms of top MMA promotions, especially in the United States, Combate Global plans to switch to an open scoring system for bouts on its slate of upcoming events.

In a press release on Thursday, the US-based organization that caters to Latin fight fans, announced that it will use open scoring for future events, and will start the trend at its “Mexico vs USA” card in Miami, Florida on March 24.

“Open scoring will allow the live audience and the athletes and their respective corners to know the scores of each of the three official fight judges, live, after each round, as opposed to the traditional manner whereby judges’ scoring is not revealed until after the conclusion of a fight,” the press release stated.

Open scoring has been a system many fans of mixed martial arts have wanted to see used on a much broader scale for years. However, with the sport beholden to the guidelines of sanctioning bodies in each state, it has been difficult to bring about consistency beyond an event here and there.

However, following a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Combate Global changed gears and has based all of its events out of Univision’s Studio in Miami. Having a fighting and broadcast headquarters will allow for fans to see the system used on a consistent basis within a major MMA promotion.

Why is open scoring a good thing?

The benefits of open scoring far outweigh any perceived drawbacks. The system allows for fighters and their coaches to understand where they stand after each round, and if they need to adjust their fight strategy. Under the current system, tactical decisions in the cage are based on best guesses in a sport where bout judging can often be confusing and erratic.

Other top US organizations like the UFC, Bellator and the PFL use a traditional scoring system currently.

The organization’s event on Thursday, March 24 will feature a lightweight main event between Sambo champion Daniel Sanchez (3-1) and undefeated fighter Angel “Salsa King” Alvarez (4-0). The card’s broadcast will begin on Paramount+ at 11 PM ET.