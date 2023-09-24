Colts upend Ravens on Matt Gay’s 53-yard FG in OT

Credit: Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Gay’s 53-yard field goal with 1:09 left in overtime, his fifth field goal of the day and fourth of more than 50 yards, lifted the Indianapolis Colts to a 22-19 win over the host Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Indianapolis (2-1) got the ball with 3:21 remaining when Lamar Jackson’s 4th-and-3 pass at the Colts’ 47 for Zay Flowers fell incomplete. Zack Moss rushed four times for 18 yards to set up Gay’s game-winner that dropped the Ravens to 2-1.

Moss finished with 30 rushes for 122 yards and a receiving touchdown. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, who started with rookie Anthony Richardson in concussion protocol, completed 27 of 44 passes for 227 yards with a touchdown.

Jackson hit 22 of 31 passes for 202 yards for Baltimore while rushing 14 times for 101 yards and two scores. The Ravens outgained Indianapolis 364-327 but lost two fumbles.

Indianapolis forced overtime when Gay converted a 53-yard field goal with 57 seconds left in regulation. Justin Tucker had a chance to win the game with one second left but came up short on a 61-yard field goal try.

Baltimore got off to a fast start, eating up just over 6 1/2 minutes and scoring on its first possession. Jackson finished off the 12-play, 80-yard drive with an 8-yard run at the 6:35 mark.

However, that would be it for the Ravens’ offense until the second half as a combination of good Indianapolis defense and poor field position kept them in check. Julius Brents kept Baltimore from perhaps getting a two-score lead when he forced a Kenyan Drake fumble and recovered it at the Colts’ 17 late in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Minshew and the Colts figured out some solutions. They tied the score at 7 when he connected with Moss on a 17-yard touchdown pass with 6:07 left in the half, then grabbed a 10-7 edge on Gay’s 31-yard field goal less than three minutes later.

